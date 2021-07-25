Ramaphosa to hold ‘family meeting’ tonight

Johannesburg – The president of South Africa is expected to address the nation on Sunday evening at 8pm.

The ‘family meeting’ follows the meeting held with the national coronavirus command council.

While the country remains on adjusted alert level 4, the president could be easing some of the restrictions imposed on the country after the acting minister of health, this past week, announced that the peak of the third wave has passed.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman