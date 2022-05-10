SA not yet in fifth wave and no new variant confirmed – Phaahla

South Africa recorded 3 273 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday, noting that the increase represents a positivity rate of at least of 18.7% and brings the total number of cases to 3 844 625.

“Ten more deaths related to Covid-19 have also been reported and the cumulative number now stands at 100 533, and a furthermore people have been hospitalised,” said the NICD.

But given the latest statistics, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said no new Covid-19 variant has been detected, adding that the country is not yet in a fifth wave.

The NICD reported that Gauteng accounted for most cases at 1 678 followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 662. Western Cape came in at third with 368 cases and Eastern Cape recorded 163 cases. Free State (153), Mpumalanga (77), North West (66), and Northern Cape recorded fewer cases at 53.

