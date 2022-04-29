New variant will drive Covid-19 fifth wave, says Phaahla

When the Covid-19 fifth wave hits South Africa, it would be driven by a new variant, Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a media briefing on Friday, as the number of new infections continues to rise, reaching over 4 000 cases in recent days.

“We have been informed that when a new wave comes, it will be driven by a new variant,” said Phaahla. “We have not been alerted to a new variant except for changes in the Omicron [the dominant variant during the fourth wave].”

The minister further shared that some sections of society believe that the country has already entered the fifth wave, but said that would be declared official only if the country sustained more than 6 237 cases per day for seven days.

“That would tell us that we are indeed in a fifth wave. We have to wait for a few more days,” he added.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author