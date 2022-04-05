‘National state of disaster will be reinstated if the pandemic worsens’

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has signaled that the national state of disaster could be reintroduced if the Covid-19 pandemic spikes out of control again.

Dlamini-Zuma was briefing the media on Tuesday afternoon following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Monday evening where he announced that the national state of disaster would come to an end at midnight.

Ramaphosa said the government had put in place transitional measures for a period of 30 days that make the wearing of face masks compulsory, except for outdoor events.

During her media briefing, Dlamini-Zuma said: “The remaining restrictions only continue for the next 30 days. However, if the pandemic were to escalate again and reach a level where it’s classed as a disaster, the Disaster Management Act can still be utilised.”

“If we wear masks, wash our hands, and do what needs to be done, we’ll avoid a situation where the pandemic becomes a disaster again. But, in that event, we would have to bring back the state of disaster.”

Health Minister Joe Phaahla told the same briefing that the pandemic was not over yet, but fairly stable. Phaahla reiterated the importance of adhering to the remaining regulations to help prevent the reintroduction of the state of disaster.

He said: “If we drop all the restrictions now, there will be a serious threat.”

Ramaphosa said gatherings would continue with 1 000 people indoors and 2 000 outdoors, while international travelers needed a proof of vaccination or a PCR test. The R350 social relief of distress grant also remains for now.

