Breaking News

National State of Disaster extended to April 15

By Anelisa Sibanda
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has extended the National State of Disaster to the 15th of April 2022.

This despite several organisations calling for it to end.

Dlamini Zuma said the extension took into consideration the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the disaster.

It was first declared in March 2020.

Over three million cases have been recorded thus far in the country, with 99725 deaths.

Pressure mounts on government to scrap national state of disaster

