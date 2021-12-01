VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Covid-19

Latest reports suggest omicron variant was spreading in other countries before SA identified it

By Coceka Magubeni
Essen: Kübra Yilmaz, nurse at the infection ward of the university hospital, in protective clothing and with a breathing mask, looks at two smear tubes. Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa

Johannesburg – While South Africa continues to face further travel bans imposed other countries, it appears that the sounding of alarm bells might have been premature.

This comes after recent reports that suggest that the omicron variant was spreading throughout, beyond the African continent.

In an article compiled by NBC News, it is reported that the Dutch health officials said on Tuesday they had found omicron in samples taken on 19 November and 23 November, suggesting the variant had a bigger head start in Europe than previously believed.

“It is not clear yet whether these people have visited southern Africa,” the Dutch National Institute for Public Health said in a statement.

The variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation by South African authorities on 24 November, but it is unclear where or when it may have originated.

Sunday World

 

