Covid-19

IEC urges voters to bring their own pens

By Nompilo Zulu
A voter goes for the vote during national elections. PICTURE: Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg – It is four more days to the 2021 Local Government Elections (LGE), as South Africa readies itself, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) urges voters to observe the Covid-19 regulations.

The IEC encourages people to ‘bring their own pens’ to manage the spread of Covid-19.

IEC says they will provide voters with sanitised pens should they forget to bring theirs.

Sunday World

Author


