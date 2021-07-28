Houghton Drive thru Vaccine Site gaining momentum

Johannesburg – After launching yesterday the COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru site at the Houghton Masjid reported that they vaccinated 700 people and saw 404 vehicles pull through the innovative site.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura who did a site visit said it showed great leadership to have a community become part of the solution to the pandemic.

“I am very impressed at the results this partnership keeps showing” said Makhura.

Yaseen Theba, chairman of MASA, said because the coronavirus does not discriminate, neither should the vaccine and that it was important to ensure that no one gets left behind.

Local doctor, Dr Zaheer Kader, welcomed this initiative and said they looked forward to the next few days which have been planned based on the response of yesterday’s vaccine programme.

More pop-up clinics in the area and across Johannesburg are expected to be organised in the coming weeks to make sure people have easy access to vaccinations in trusted community settings.

“We are delighted to be able to assist the Department in facilitating this drive-thru vaccination site and we implore on our community to take advantage of this site in order to get as many eligible people as possible to come forward and get vaccinated,” said Waseem Koor from the Houghton Masjid.

