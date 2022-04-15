Govt extends public comments on Health Act regulations deadline

The government has on Friday extended the deadline for public comments on the proposed amendments to the National Health Act.

The extension is by another week until Sunday, 24 April.

The draft regulations, which are intended at managing the Covid-19 pandemic post the National State of Disaster, were published for public comment in March by the Department of Health.

The initial deadline was set for 15 April 2022.

Foster Mohale, the Director of Media Relations at the National Department of Health, said this comes as many citizens were concerned that the 30-day-period was insufficient and requested an extension.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has expressed gratitude to those who read the amendments and submitted their comments.

The minister also reiterated that Covid-19 remains amongst us as a pandemic and urged people to continue to protect themselves by means of vaccinating against the virus.

Phaahla said the government had good intentions to ensure the execution of the amendments to the existing Health Regulations was done logically.

He said: “These health regulations are not new, they were promulgated in 2017, however, they do not make provisions for the management of the notifiable medical conditions of COVID-19 pandemic magnitude which has never been experienced before.”

The department has affirmed that all comments received will be accounted for. It said duplications are also being recorded and considered.

