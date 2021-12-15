REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Covid-19

Gauteng, KZN continue to account for majority of new Covid-19 infections

By Mbalenhle Zuma
(Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Johannesburg- The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported at least 23 884 new laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 infections for Tuesday, with a positivity rate over about 34.9%.

This brings the total number of reported cases to 3 204 642, with fatalities reaching 90 172.

The NICD said at least 24 people lost their lives due to complications related to the virus, with a further 599 new hospitalizations.

“The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng with 8 685, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 5 205. The Western Cape accounted for 3 180 cases, Eastern Cape  1 744, Free State 1 409, North West 1 453, Mpumalanga 1 108, Limpopo 767, and the Northern Cape 333,” the institute said on Tuesday.

The number of vaccines administered on Tuesday reached 102 398, bringing the total to at least 27.3 million jabs.

SAnews.gov.za

Sunday World

