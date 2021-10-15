VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Covid-19

Covid-19 vaccinations open for 12-17 year- olds from 20 October

By Anelisa Sibanda
Dr Joe Phaahla. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Johannesburg- Minister of Health Joe Phaahla says vaccination sites are ready to administer vaccines to 12-17-year-old children.

“Vaccination remains voluntary and we are not considering a mandate at this stage,” said Joe Phaahla.

“We encourage people to vaccinate to protect themselves and their families.”

Children between 12-17 can go to any vaccination site to get vaccinated without their parent’s consent.

