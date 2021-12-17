Committee chair on transport calls on long distance drivers and travellers to take vaccine

Johannesburg – The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport, Mosebenzi Zwane, has called on long-distance drivers and travellers to make use of vaccination sites that will be put next to roadblocks.

The Department of Health announced on Thursday that it intended to enhance vaccination by using pop-up vaccination sites where there are roadblocks.

Zwane said the committee supported this initiative as it could potentially play a dual role, as the drivers and their passengers will get vaccinated while resting during their trip.

Zwane further added that the committee noted all the road safety initiatives and said the increased visibility of law enforcement on the roads remained a priority.

He called on all road travellers to ensure that they observe all Covid-19 protocols as the speed with which the Omicron variant moves is very fast.

“Travellers ought to observe all protocols at all times and should regard themselves as potential carriers of this virus,” Zwane said further wishing all the road users a happy and safe festive season.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author