Rescue missions continue in flood ravished KZN

Search and rescue missions continue in Kwa-Zulu Natal, which was ravished by floods on Monday.

The deadliest rains ever experienced in the province left more than 350 people dead.

Gift of the Givers, which has been at the forefront helping destitute victims, said their team had responded to an urgent call on Friday, where a local bridge had collapsed into a home.

The non profit organisation reported that the mother and her three children, who resided here, were unfortunately still missing.

“Our team is currently conducting assessments in this area,” said the team in a statement.

