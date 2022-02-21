Wife-material Zulu captures Sodi’s heart

He might be facing serious corruption charges, but hunky businessman Edwin Sodi seems to be doing well on the love front. Sodi is said to be engaged to be married.

After almost two years of dating Nokukhanya Zulu, a budding businesswoman and social media influencer, Sodi has allegedly decided to put a ring on her finger.

Sunday World has learnt that Sodi has already sent a delegation to Zulu’s family to ask for her hand in marriage. The couple has been dating since the businessman broke up with his girlfriend Kefilwe Mabote.

Sodi and Zulu have been spotted together shopping and holidaying.

“What is there not to like about her? She is a hit, stylish and has brains. But most importantly, she knows how to treat a man,” said one of the sources close to the relationship.

“She is so disciplined, you can tell she comes from a good home by the way she carries herself.”

Another source said the couple met before Sodi started dating Mabote, but they could not hit it off because Sodi was in a committed relationship. “As soon as things ended with Mabote, he went back to her,” said the source, adding that the couple is a perfect match.

“Their energies match. Edwin is not the horrible man people paint him to be. He is responsible and kind. He has found a perfect girl who knows how to treat a man.”

The source further told Sunday World that Sodi had been longing for a stable relationship, adding that the businessman with links to the ANC had seen good qualities in Zulu.

“He could have dated any girl he wanted, but he found wife qualities in Nokukhanya. He has been telling his friends that she is perfect wife material.”

When asked for comment Sodi, who is known for buying expensive gifts for his women, said he had heard of such rumours. “I won’t comment on that,” he added.

Asked if he is currently happy in his relationship with Zulu, the businessman responded: “Oh yes! I am happy, but I can’t comment further, thanks.”

Efforts to get hold of Zulu drew a blank as her phone rang unanswered.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author