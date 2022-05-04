We’re colleagues supporting each other’s businesses, says Nonku

A get-together over a bottle of wine set the tongues wagging that Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams and sports presenter Robert Marawa are dating.

But Nonku, who was spotted at the weekend wearing a MSW (Marawa Sports Worldwide) cap, has since poured cold water over the rumours, saying she is not in a relationship with Marawa.

She took to social media to clear the air, saying she met Marawa at the Easter Polo through her public relations lady, and felt the need to get to know him better.

“I was invited to the Standard Bank Polo in Joburg. I had promised to give Robert my red wine collection. Clearly, the wine was superb and Robert appreciated it and gifted me with his MSW [Marawa Sports Worldwide] memorabilia. Other than the work, there’s nothing to say, we are colleagues supporting each other’s businesses,” wrote Nonku.

She added that since Marawa is a wine lover, she had promised to bring him a bottle of her brand.

