War of words over Zola 7

Gauteng MEC for finance and e-government Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has come out swinging against South African Creative Practitioners Union spokesman Brian Mokoena, who accused her of playing to the gallery over sickly

kwaito star Zola 7.

The two on Friday traded insults after Mokoena called Nkomo-Ralehoko “stupid”. The ANC politician responded by telling Mokoena to “go to hell”.

This after a poster depicting Nkomo- Ralehoko and Zola 7, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, with the caption “Heart to Heart Dialogue with Zola 7” started circulating on social media.

Upon seeing it, Mokoena sent Nkomo-Ralehoko a WhatsApp message and accused her of using the award-winning muso to gain cheap publicity.

“Sies, what kind of cheap politics is (sic)? Sies is this the kind of leadership we voted into power? It’s disgusting and stinks to hell and back ka nnete (indeed). Zola is not okay and this stupid MEC makes sure to milk the unfortunate situation for cheap publicity,” reads the message.

The MEC, who appeared not to know who the sender was, asked Mokoena to identity himself.

“Who are you? Please identify yourself,” the MEC texted.

“My name is Brian … what you did is wrong,” he responded.

“Go to HELL,” she retorted.

Mokoena continued his tirade and threatened to expose Nkomo-Ralehoko for her actions.

The controversial poster was circulated just a few days after Durban businesswoman and Royal AM owner Shauwn “Mamkhize” Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane circulated a video clip of them and the frail-looking artist shooting the breeze and also allowing him to drive her luxury Bentley.

The “Heart to Heart Dialogue with Zola” was held at a beauty shop in Boksburg yesterday, but the media was barred from attending at the behest of the Mdlwembe hit-maker.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said: “I’m not doing this for clout or to benefit from anything. I am a politician who has grown to be where I am without anybody’s help”

The MEC, who is said to be running for the deputy chairperson position when the ANC in Gauteng holds its elective conference in December, said she was not helping Zola to give him money or flashy items but wanted him to be able to provide for his family.

“The plan is to put him in one of my projects and for him to go out there and motivate kids that in the entertainment industry you can have it all, lose it and still get back up,” she said.

