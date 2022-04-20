TBose and Mapaseka Mokwele celebrate their ’20 year’ anniversary

One of Mzansi’s most celebrated couples, radio personalities TBose and his wife Mapaseka Mokwele gave the country something to gush over this week

The couple celebrated 20 years of their on and off marriage in style. They pulled out all the stops and invited their celeb friends to celebrate the milestone with them.

Usually private and known for keeping a low profile, the Mokwele’s have not had it easy on the romantic front. After getting married in 2002, they got divorced in 2013. They rekindled the flame and were re-married in 2016. They have four children.

The dress theme for the anniversary celebrations was “elegant black with a touch of silver” and the guests did not disappoint.

Amongst the ones on the guest list was Former TV presenter Zandi Nhlapho and former Metro FM station manager Happy Ngidi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mapaseka Mokwele (@mapasekamokwele)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author