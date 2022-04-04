‘SK’ Khoza ‘retaliated against racist white man who insulted him’

Former The Queen and Zabalaza actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza is trending after a snippet video went viral on social media.

Khoza, who played Shaka in The Queen until late last year when he was axed from the cast, is seen in the video behaving violently towards a white man while also uttering profanities.

In the video, shot at Zebula lodge in Mpumalanga, the multi-award winning actor is heard asking the man if he knows who he is. But speaking to Sunday World on Monday, Khoza said the video does not show the part where he was insulted.

“I was away with friends in Mpumalanga and the white man you see in the video was racist towards me, so I retaliated. He called me by the ‘K’ word,” said Khoza.

“It is funny how I always trend for the wrong reasons and never for the good that I do, and the great work that I produce. I am tired of all these stories that are made up about me. I was not on drugs, and I have never been.

He added: “I did not open a case because I do not have the energy to be in court, I have been to court for four months, because I was accused of hitting a woman when I did not. I am currently fasting on Ramadan and I am guarding my energy.”

In June 2021, Sunday World reported that Khoza was accused of hitting a cashier with a scanner at a petrol station in Johannesburg. As if that was not enough, Khoza was arrested in October after he allegedly beat up his partner in a domestic violence incident.

He was also in trouble after videos of him and friends dancing with half-naked girls during the Covid-19 hard lockdown trended on social media.

The series of these events led to him being axed from the Ferguson’s show, The Queen in November. It was reported that the actor was fired because he was facing accusations of assault, which he reportedly initiated.

