Sizwe Dhlomo criticises radio stations’ approach to line-up changes

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Sizwe Dhlomo

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has come out guns blazing and criticised the radio industry management for reshuffling and sacking presenters without first issuing notices.

Every year in April, the radio stations announce changes to their line-ups, leading to some employees losing their jobs.

Dhlomo asked why the stations always make the situation awkward by announcing the changes publicly, saying the process could be handled professionally by first notifying all the affected employees.

“People have lives to plan. It’s sad for them when they have to send statements via Twitter,” wrote the Kafa FM presenter.

Dhlomo’s sentiments received support from Bonang Matheba, who accused the radio stations of lacking respect and professionalism.

This is how fans reacted to Dhlomo’s statement:

