Sizwe Dhlomo criticises radio stations’ approach to line-up changes

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has come out guns blazing and criticised the radio industry management for reshuffling and sacking presenters without first issuing notices.

Every year in April, the radio stations announce changes to their line-ups, leading to some employees losing their jobs.

Dhlomo asked why the stations always make the situation awkward by announcing the changes publicly, saying the process could be handled professionally by first notifying all the affected employees.

“People have lives to plan. It’s sad for them when they have to send statements via Twitter,” wrote the Kafa FM presenter.

Why do radio heads make it so awkward when they change a line-up? Just tell the affected parties man, damn! People have lives to plan, it’s sad for them when they have to send statements via Twitter. — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 17, 2022

Dhlomo’s sentiments received support from Bonang Matheba, who accused the radio stations of lacking respect and professionalism.

It must be a South African thing. Very little respect for talent, plus no professionalism. It’s weird. https://t.co/2NdiB10UN7 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) March 17, 2022

This is how fans reacted to Dhlomo’s statement:

Radio is actually an intense industry. You have to have thicckkk skin or otlo khawatega. — M A F T O W N💎 (@Queen_Molebatsi) March 17, 2022

Radio is like sports. New season, new players. You might find yourself back in Mvela League or training on your own while waiting for a new home — Jovislash (@Jovislash) March 17, 2022

Recycling and promotion no new talent at all😭😭😭🙆🏽‍♂️Also also Metro FM dents people's careers I didn't think Proverb would join such team knowing very well how the history and reputation of Metro is.But well Congratulations to them especially to Morena Muthupi.He is talent!!! — Charlieafrikka (@JohnsonAwalle) March 17, 2022

Yoh! The month of March used to be filled with so much anxiety for me. Next thing you don't have a job in April and EVERYBODY knows about it. Unreal. — Lee Live (@LeeCaramel) March 17, 2022

i just love the original spirit in you. You are yourself Sizwe, and you real in it, there is more way great guy in you than not a awesome guy. there is you in you , in all you give us , you give us the pure you in the industry. thats all we need Mr. respect with wisdom ahead — The Trinity God (@MnguniReymon) March 17, 2022

