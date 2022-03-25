Siphesihle Vazi joins ‘The Queen’ as Brutus’ son

Selimathunzi presenter and actor Siphesihle Vazi has been cast by Ferguson Films as one of Brutus’ four sons. Brutus is the troublesome character played by Themba Ndaba.

Siphesihle shared that he will be playing the role of Mlungisi.

He was picked to join the crew after casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson had put out an open-casting call for four Zulu-speaking males.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S’phesihle Vazi (@siphesihlevazi)

Also Read: The Queen and Lingashoni bite the dust

Watch: An opportunity to be on The Queen as Brutus’ sons is here

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author