Siphesihle Vazi bags lead role in suspense-filled ‘Collission’

The Queen actor Siphesihle Vazi will make his debut on Netflix’s new action film Collision in June.

The Selimathunzi presenter will be playing the role of Cecil, a man who grew up in the streets of Hillbrow, Johannesburg and hoping for a break in the music industry.

“Being on such a massive platform that has given so many local talents a platform is such an honour and a big deal for me. Part of my plan for my career is to focus on becoming a household name and with this opportunity, I feel am definitely moving in the right direction,” he said.

Directed by Fabien Martorellby, an award-winning French director, Collision has some elements of a suspense-thriller. The film is also said to have a unique version of the current South Africa’s socio-political climate, bringing into question the freedom of South Africa 28 years after the end of the apartheid.

Vazi said the film is full of surprises and unexpected twists.

“It really felt like the butterfly effect and no storyline is more important than the next because they all organically fit into one another. Everyone watching will find a storyline that speaks to them, no doubt,” said Vazi.

Vazi will be joined by The Wife actor Bonko Khoza, Vuyo Dabula, and Mpho Sebeng. Collision will be available for streaming on Netflix from June 16.

