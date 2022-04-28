Shimza’s search for graphic designer ends in laughter

Ashley Raphala, popularly known by his stage name Shimza, is laughing along with the people who are making fun of him on social media.

This after the DJ posted earlier this week that he wanted to change his logo and was looking for a graphic designer to do the job.

Graphic design Twitter, I’m looking at changing my logo, please send me design suggestions for me to check out 🙏🏾 — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) April 26, 2022

Mzansi folk, who seem to find the humour in everything, started sending the DJ some hilarious sketches, as if they were drawn by pre-scholars. Some had quirky comebacks.

One Twitter user wrote in response to Shimza’s tweet: “Hi Shimza, I’m looking to host an event and need a DJ. Please come [and] deejay at my girlfriend’s graduation party so I can decide if I want to hire you. Thanks!”

But one creative seemed to have won the approval of Shimza. The DJ even offered to pay the person for his creativity.

I need to give you your money bro!!! Crazy creative!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 im following you! https://t.co/KNZ6wMqmZY — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) April 28, 2022

