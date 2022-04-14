Sbahle Mzizi scoops KidFluencer gong at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Sbahle Mzizi won big at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards when she walked away with the KidFluencer award.

The 35th Annual Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards were held on Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The hosts for this year’s awards were Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski.

The awards ceremony was broadcast live or tape-delayed across all of Nickelodeon’s international networks. It was the first Kids Choice Awards ceremony since the 2004 show to have two hosts, and the first ceremony since 2019 to have a live audience following the outbreak of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

The annual Nickelodeon awards ceremony celebrates children’s top choices in the entertainment space. This year Onuigbo Adaeze, Masaka Kids Africana, Sassy Taylor Morrison, Sbahle Mzizi, Uncle Vinny, and Witney Ramabulana were all nominated for the Favourite African Kidfluencer award.

Ntando Duma shared how proud she was of her daughter winning the award and thanked everyone who voted. “I’m a mother of an international award winner please, so talk to me nice and address me correctly,” wrote Ntando.

Here is the full list of the winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

iCarly

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE CARTOON

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Spider-Man: No Way Home

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home / Chani, Dune)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Disney’s Encanto

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE ALBUM

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE SONG

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Stay” – Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Dixie D’Amelio

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Adele (UK)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Chloe Kim

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Tom Brady

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Minecraft

