Samuel L Jackson finally gets the nod from Academy

Samuel L Jackson’s first ever win at the Oscars this week was overshadowed by Will Smith smacking Chris Rock. Smith has since apologised to the comedian.

Jackson, popular for his “no nonsense” roles, was presented the Honourary award by fellow actor Denzel Washington at the 12th Governors Awards gala in Hollywood two days before the main Academy Awards’ ceremony.

Previously, the 73-year-old received a nomination for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s film Pulp Fiction, but did not walk away with the award.

Jackson was ecstatic that after decades in the acting industry and being in blockbuster films for most of his career, he finally got the nod.

Fans know him for roles in Die Hard, Avengers: End Game, Django Unchained, Snakes On A Plane, and a number of other blockbusters.

“It’s been a real pleasure making indelible impressions on audiences as ‘gang member number two,’ ‘hold-up man’ and ‘unforgettable black guy’ – just to name a few,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Actor Danny Glover, the star of the Lethal Weapon franchise and Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple, was also honoured for his political activism.

Meanwhile, after the Academy issued a statement stating that it condemns violence and would review the events that happened between Smith and Rock, Smith took to Instagram to post an apology.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris.

“I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

“I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologise to the Williams family and my King Richard family.

“I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.” wrote the King Richard best actor.

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at the Oscars

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author