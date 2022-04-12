Romance and love in abundance in celebville

Over the past weekend, many controversial celebrities did the unexpected in the name of love.

Some tied the knot and others revealed that they are pregnant. And then there was Mzansi’s very own Loyiso Gijana singing at the Beckham wedding.

The sexy Faith, who is known for being a bad girl for her twerking and rapping, got many tongues wagging when she announced her wedding on her Instagram stories.

She tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony to her boyfriend Nzuzo Njilo, who is the son of former Umsunduzi mayor Themba Njilo.

Faith wore shades of rose gold and looked like a dream.

The former Idols SA Season 11 contestant Gijana performed at David Beckham son’s wedding on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida at a private estate owned by Nicola Peltz’s father.

And last but not least, actress and singer Denise Zimba and her longtime partner Jakob Schlichtig celebrated their marriage in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Denise once made headlines for allegedly having sex in a basement somewhere in Rosebank. Many doubted that she would ever settle. But she and her partner tied the knot during Covid-19 and never got to celebrate their wedding properly.

Guests included Zimba’s fellow Wedding Bashers judges Cindy Nel and Zola Nene, along other well-known South African faces including K Naomi, Lorna Maseko, Sihle Ndaba, and Nicole Fortuin, to name a few.

In international news, American singer Britney Spears shared that she is expecting, just after she had gone on a weight-loss diet. She also shared that she would freak out if she had to find out that she is expecting twins.

It is her first pregnancy with Sam Asgari, who is 12 years her junior. The Baby Hit Me One More Time singer also has two children with Kevin Federline.

News of her pregnancy comes after she won the long court battle with her father, whose conservatorship was ended after 14 years.

