Rising star Paige celebrates her academic achievement

Paige is climbing the ladder to fame with her song Khanyisa. The musician is well-known for her song Ghanama, a remixed Zulu version of Makhadzi’s song.

Not only does she have mesmerising vocal stamina, Paige is also a go-getter in academic circles, having just completed her degree in law.

She took to social media to share her long and often tough journey to the top, which she hopes will inspire other young women to chase after their goals.

“A lawyer and a musician at once, I have finally graduated and completed my law studies. May all the young women out there be inspired, you can be anything you want in life, no limits,” wrote Paige.

A LAWYER & a MUSICIAN AT ONCE,☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️paige has finally graduated and completed her law studies,May all the young women out there be inspired,you can be anything you want in life,no limits #podcastandchillwithmacg #AcademicChatter #AMillionLittleThings #nadianakai pic.twitter.com/XTA7lLkpik — PAIGE_SA (@PAIGE__RSA) March 21, 2022

