RHOLagos makes its debut on Showmax

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) is now available for streaming on Showmax after it trended at number one on Twitter on Thursday ahead of its Friday launch.

The latest edition of the hit reality TV show franchise follows the lives of six of the most glamorous women in Africa’s megacity: businesswoman Carolyna Hutchings, lawyer and luxury hair brand owner Chioma Ikokwu, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, influencer Laura Ikeji-Kanu, PR expert Mariam Timmer, and celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani-Adebayo.

In true Lagos style, they will be serving up all the high fashion, luxury, drama, and power moves that the franchise is known and loved for globally.

Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Showmax, said: “Seeing The Real Housewives of Lagos trend at #1 on Twitter in South Africa confirms what we knew all along, that this is going to be not just a hit Nigerian show, but a pan-African one.”

South Africa’s biggest stars turned out en masse in their finest at last night’s pink-carpet South African premiere hosted by Bonang Matheba at Summerplace in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Chioma, Iyabo, Mariam, and Toyin all jetted in for the event, where they were joined by The Real Housewives of Durban’s Annie Ludick-Mthembu, Jojo Robinson, LaConco, Londie London, and Nonku Williams.

Twitter had a lot to say about who had the best looks, the start of what looks set to be a juicy rivalry between the two shows, with #RHODurban trending at number two on Twitter just behind #RHOLagos.

The Real Housewives of Durban released its last episode today, ahead of the finale next Friday, with a reunion scheduled for early May. In today’s episodes, the queens rule over Sun City.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author