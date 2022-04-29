Presenter Anele Zondo bids farewell to ‘Massive Music’

Singer and presenter Anele Zondo’s journey with Channel O’s Massive Music has come to an end after four blissful years.

In a statement, Anele expressed her gratitude for being part of the music programme and sharing the stage with some of South Africa’s finest talent.

“For all these years, I became part and parcel of your television screens, and I’ve had the privilege of sharing the stage with some of SA’s finest talent. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity,” she shared.

She took to the stage every Friday and proudly represented the channel that authentically told the story of South African music being the best. Although her journey with Massive Music has come to an end, Anele’s music will continue to be received with love by everyone.

She added: “This may be a goodbye to Massive Music, but it’s also a big hello to other avenues that will be equally beneficial for my career and personal growth.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author