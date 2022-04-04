Pabi Moloi quits e.tv’s ‘Morning Show’, casts net wide

Pabi Moloi has quit e.tv’s Morning Show after only one year on the job.

Moloi, whose last day on the TV show was on Thursday last week, said in a statement that she will be pursuing other aspects of her entrepreneurial journey, as well as other unmentioned media interests.

She shared: “I am excited to have showcased my news and actuality skills [on the Morning Show]. South Africa is genuinely teeming with opportunities, and I’m grateful to be shifting into exciting new spaces.”

The media personality is also the host of Power Weekend Breakfast show on Power98.7, a popular corporate MC, and a voice-over artist.

She also proclaimed that she had recently enrolled for a course that would sharpen her entrepreneurial skills.

