Oneal Madumo still grieving for Naledi Williers four months later

Businessman Oneal Madumo, who was good friends to the late Naledi Williers who succumbed to cancer four months ago, has had a hard time accepting his friend’s death.
Oneal took to social media to pen a heartfelt tribute message in honour of Naledi, accompanied by a live video he had shot with her a year after she had beaten the illness.
“It often feels like time just stopped. Whereas other days feel like I am walking life’s path as you; the embodiment of you. I feel life as you. I see the world through your eyes sometimes, like somehow my perception was your reality, I still have not cried,” he wrote.
The former Real Housewives of Joburg star was diagnosed with stage-two triple-negative breast cancer in 2019, and she shared the news of her entire journey on her social media.
