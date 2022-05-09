Omuhle Gela keeps growing her business empire

Actress and entrepreneur Omuhle Gela is securing the bag in the business sector. She is now a franchise owner of Tammy Taylor in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

The actress took to social media to announce her latest business venture on Mother’s Day. “My second baby on my second Mother’s Day. Happy to announce that I’m the new owner of @tammytaylorthewell in Ballito,” she wrote.

A few weeks ago, Omuhle announced that she had added a swimwear range under her business label, Ayanna Beauty. The business offices were officially opened two weeks ago.

“So excited to finally be opening my #AyannaBeauty offices where we will operate all my business entities,” she wrote at the time.

