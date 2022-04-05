Nomfundo Moh joins Spotify EQUAL Africa

Phakade Lami hitmaker Nomfundo Moh will be joining the EQUAL Africa programme, Spotify announced on Tuesday.

The music-streaming platform said the programme is aimed at shining the spotlight on African female artists and to foster gender equality, as well as provide a platform to celebrate inﬂuential female artists in African music.

This achievement comes after the star dropped her debut Afropop album called Amagama in January.

“Being part of Spotify’s EQUAL Africa programme actually shows me that my talent as a woman is recognised, and that there are people who are willing to help me. People who see my vision and ambition, and people who want to put me on greater heights,” said Nomfundo, adding that women should grab the opportunities and use their superpowers.

Her selection follows that of DJ DBN Gogo, who was the first South African to be chosen to be a part of the platform’s flagship programme that amplifies the voices of talented African women.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, said they were proud to welcome Nomfundo to the EQUAL programme.

“Our commitment to finding and amplifying the voices of female African creators on the African continent has led us to find exceptional voices like Nomfundo, and the amazing talents before her, such as Ayra Starr, Amaarae and DBN Gogo,” shared Okumu.

“It is our hope that other young women creators see this as proof that their talents can and will be recognised and supported.”

Tracks from Nomfundo’s Amagama album are featured on the EQUAL Africa and EQUAL Global playlists.

