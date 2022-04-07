Netflix’s ‘Blood and Water’ drama series returns for season three

Streaming service Netflix has confirmed that season three of Blood and Water, a teen crime drama TV series, is currently in production.

“Mzansi’s coolest kids are back! #BloodAndWater season 3 is currently in production. Here’s your first look,” reads a post on Netflix’s official social media platforms.

Regarded as one of the most globally successful African originals, the drama series, set in Cape Town, follows a 16-year-old high school student who embarks on an investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to the disappearance of her sister shortly after her birth.

The local drama series stars Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema and Gail Mabalane.

The third offering comes after almost six months since the premiere of the second season. Season two ended on a cliffhanger with the introduction of what might be a new villain.

The new season follows Puleng’s quest to uncover the circumstances leading to Fikile’s kidnap, thus uncovering a brutal human-trafficking cartel.

Author