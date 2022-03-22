Netflix docu-series to shine light on Senzo Meyiwa’s death

It’s been eight years since soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was murdered while visiting his baby-mama and singer Kelly Khumalo at her mother’s house in Vosloorus, in the east of Johannesburg.

Last year, the police captured five men and implicated them in the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper. The trial date has been set down for April 11 this year.

Now the biggest streaming service Netflix has announced plans to premier a documentary, Senzo: Murder Of A Soccer Star.

“Once a legend, always a legend. A Netflix documentary Senzo: Murder Of A Soccer Star, premiers on April 7,” reads a statement from Netflix. It will shine the light on the circumstances surrounding his death.

The five-part docu-series will feature interviews with award-winning sports presenter Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, advocate Gerrie Nel, and Meyiwa’s family.

The soccer star’s father Sam Meyiwa died of a stroke in 2019 while fighting hard to get justice for his murdered son. His family and soccer followers will be watching the trial with keen interest when it finally gets under way.

See official teaser here:

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author