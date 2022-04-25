Ndlovu Youth Choir collaborates with Sun El Musician on lead single

The Ndlovu Youth Choir have dropped their album Grateful where they have collaborated with Sun EL Musician on their lead single titled Afrika Hey.

They are just as excited about their album, as they were of all their achievements. Having started out 13 years ago, the Ndlovu Youth Choir are today one of the most loved and celebrated choirs, having even performed at America’s Got Talent.

The group said there was a lot of great synergy between them and Sun-El Musician and creating a song together was a natural progression of that relationship.

“Our lead single ‘Afrika Hey’ celebrates the beauty of Africa and encourages people to be proud of the continent and share that pride wherever they may travel around the world. We live in such a beautiful country, and we all have a responsibility to share this with the world.”

Visuals for the lead single were shot in Braamfontein last week Tuesday.

The sound is true to what they do with to synchronising harmonies as well as a mix of amapiano and hip hop on the five original tracks. They also feature rapper 25K, Tyler ICU, and the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain.

“We chose to work with people who are passionate about music and uplifting young people. It’s been exciting moving into the amapiano genre and working with DJs and rappers. Who would have thought a choir would be rapping on an original song? It shows our creative progression'” said the group in a joint statement.

