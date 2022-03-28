Mzansi ‘Bridgerton’ fans bring their A-game – see pics

South African celebrities donned their best historical attires when they attended the Bridgerton Soiree hosted by Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi on Saturday.

The season two of the Netflix series, which was released on Friday, stars breakout star Simone Ashley, the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton played by Jonathan Bailey. But it is her sister Edwina Charma, played by Charithra Chandra, who is the Diamond of the season and set to marry the Viscount Bridgerton.

Excited for the series that caught the world by storm, Mzansi was in full Bridgerton spirit as celebs gathered at the Inanda Club in Sandton.

See some pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aforevo TV (@aforevo.tv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maryjayblaq (@maryjayblaq)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paledi Segapo II (@paledisegapo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah C Fortune 👑 (@fcfortune)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Goliath (@donovangoliath)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by His Purple Highness 💜 (@vistakalipa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thula (@thulasindi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie Bala (@melzinbala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PALSE by PALEDI SEGAPO (@palse.africa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mampho Brescia (@mamphob)

