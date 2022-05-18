E-edition
Mpho Sebeng humbled by positive feedback on ‘Savage Beauty’

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Savage Beauty's Mpho Sebeng & Rosemary Zimu Instagram

The latest Netflix series Savage Beauty, which premiered on the streaming service on Thursday last week, is receiving positive feedback from Mzansi.

The drama series, created by Lebogang Mogashoa and produced by Quizzical Pictures, centres around Zinhle, played by Rosemary Zimu, a mysterious young woman seeking revenge against a powerful family.

Actor Mpho Sebeng, who plays the role of Bonga Selepe, took to social media to share how humbled he is by the positive feedback.

“We put our hearts and souls into this project, and for it to be received with warm hands is a true blessing,” he wrote.

Mpho also thanked the viewers who have been watching the series, adding that the show was trending as one of Netflix’s top 10 across 190 countries worldwide.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MPHO SEBENG (@mpho_sebeng)

Zimu, who has also been praised for her performance, will also be making a comeback on e.tv’s Scandal! this week playing Lily Juice, an announcement that was welcomed by the fans of the show.

See reactions on Savage Beauty:

