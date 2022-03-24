Meet the Nickelodeon African KidFluencer nominees

The annual Nickelodeon awards ceremony is back to celebrate children’s top choices in the entertainment space.

This year Onuigbo Adaeze, Masaka Kids Africana, Sassy Taylor Morrison, Sbahle Mzizi, Uncle Vinny, and Witney Ramabulana have all been nominated for the Favourite African Kidfluencer award.

Onuigbo Adaeze is a teenage Nollywood actress and model who began her acting career when she was five. She has also been modelling since she was still a kid.

Mosaka Kids Africana, a group of multi-talented kids from Uganda, have lost one or both parents through the devastation of war, famine, and disease.

Sassy Taylor Morrison is a little influencer from Newlands East in Durban. She is also a YouTuber and TikToker.

South African kid influencer Sbahle Mzizi is also a YouTuber.

Uncle Vinny, real name Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu, is a teenager who became famous for filling up Braamfontein. He is also a MTV VJ.

Famous South African TikToker Witney Ramabulana has always been passionate about acting and modelling since she was a kid.

The slimiest award show is back! 🥳

Here to present your #KCA nominees for Fave African KidFluencer, is @LeraiRakoditsoe.

🤩 They are; @adaezeonuigbo, @masakakids, Sassy Taylor Morrison, Sbahle Mzizi, @UncleVinny__, and Witney Ramabulana.

✅ Vote at https://t.co/I4EG08JKCm pic.twitter.com/0s8E2UlZVM — Nickelodeon Africa (@NickAfrica) March 22, 2022

The awards will be broadcast on NickToons (DStv channel 308) at 2.30pm on April 13, as well as on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) at 4.50pm the same day.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author