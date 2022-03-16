Major League DJz take amapiano to the world

Major League DJz Banele and Bandile Mbere are taking the amapiano genre to America. The twin brothers have put pen to paper at Atlantic Records.

They announced on Wednesday that they have been signed by the global record label, joining superstars such as Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

The Major League DJz said their journey has been a crazy one, noting that they had always hoped to take amapiano to the world. Now the dream has come true.

They wrote: “This is just the beginning, there’s still so much work to do, the door stays open for kids coming after us. Black child, your dreams are valid. Let’s dream as a nation because wow, the doors are open wide and the world is ready to embrace Africa.”

They also thanked the late Riky Rick who for helped them negotiate the deal.

