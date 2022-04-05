Lady Du turns over new leaf, cuts ties with management

Amapiano sensation Lady Du, real name Duduzile Ngwenya, has finally cut the ties with her management.

Earlier this year, Lady Du expressed disappointment at her manager after receiving the information that the manager was not doing her career any justice.

At the time, the singer said she cursed the day she signed up with her management, stating that her manager had told people that she was not available for bookings and that the manager does not work on weekends.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Lady Du stated that she was free from her management and was ready to start afresh.

“Many thanks to the Tailormade Legal Solutions team for their assistance in freeing me from this situation that has stolen so much of my joy over the past couple of months. I cannot wait to start a new chapter and take my career to new heights,” she wrote.

