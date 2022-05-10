Lady Du gifts mom with new car after dad’s social media rant

Duduzile Ngwenya, popularly known by her stage name Lady Du, topped the trends list at the weekend after her father called her out for saying she grew up struggling and poor.

Furious dad, DJ Choc, took to social media and went as far as saying Lady Du gave birth to a dog. This after the amapiano sensation apparently shared in a now-deleted post that she does not want her daughter to grow up poor like her.

After the video went viral Lady Du cleared the air, stressing that many people had taken what she had said out of context.

She explained that she lost everything during the peak of Covid-19 and had slipped into depression, but did not want to bother her father with her troubles.

A few days later, Lady Du gifted her mother with a brand-new car for Mother’s Day, and said she was grateful that she taught her to be the woman she is.

