Kwaito star ‘General’ battles deadly stomach cancer

General, a prominent member of kwaito group Chiskop, is fighting for his life in Sandton Clinic. Sunday World understands that General, real name Simphiwe Sibisi, is battling with stomach cancer.

General said he is hopeful he will fight off the deadly disease successfully. He said he ended up in this dire situation after surviving a botched stomach operation.

“The problem started about six months ago. I went for an operation and they cut wrong tubes in my stomach and it’s where everything went wrong.

“I am struggling financially to pay bills, but thanks to those who support me,” he said.

General’s friend Mapaputsi said his friend is fighting for his life but he will win the battle.

“General was diagnosed with stomach cancer. To me he’s not an artist but a friend. Yes, there are hospital bills but myself and other friends are assisting where we can.

“One day it can be me who’s been hospitalised, so I don’t regret helping out.”

Chiskop was formed by four childhood friends, the late Mduduzi Tshabalala (Mandoza), Sizwe Motaung (Lollipop), and Sbusiso Thenjekwayo (SB-Bless).

General has worked with top producers in this country like Mandla Spikiri, Gabriel “Gabi” le Roux and many more. He has been in the industry since the heydays of kwaito.

He has been under the shadow of MDZ, supporting his brother all the way.

Mandoza succumbed to his long battle with cancer in 2016 after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in May 2015.

Chiskop has not released an album for many years.

