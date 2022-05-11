Kendrick Lamar’s new song garners 16-million views on YouTube

American rapper Kendrick Lamar’s much-anticipated return has been met with praise. The new video for his song The Heart Part 5 dropped on Sunday and has already amassed 16-million views on YouTube.

In the video, Lamar can be seen morphing into various faces of some public figures using deep fake technology. Deep fake technology is a type of synthetic media where a person who is in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness.

Lamar stands in front of a dark-red backdrop, and he does face swaps with deep fakes of some of his peers, entertainers, and hip-hop icons such as Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle, OJ Simpson, Will Smith, Jussie Smollet, and the late Kobe Bryant.

He raps about his view of living as a black man in America, making reference to his own upbringing and experiences. The video was directed by Lamar and Dave Free Video, making his return to the music industry after nearly four years out of the spotlight.

Lamar shared the much-anticipated video less than a week before the release of his new album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers. The upcoming fifth album is set to be released on Friday.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author