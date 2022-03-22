K Naomi begins new chapter as Mrs Phakathi

Media personality and TV presenter Keitumetse Noinyane, better known as K Naomi, is now Mrs Phakathi after she tied the knot to Tshepo Phakathi at the weekend.

K Naomi and Tshepo got engaged in September 2021 at Gåte at Quoin Rock restaurant in Stellenbosch. The couple then welcomed their first child together in December after Tshepo had paid the lobola the previous month.

Although K Naomi has not shared pictures from her traditional modern wedding, her friends flooded the socials with beautiful photos from the memorable day.

Among a few celebrities who attended the couple’s wedding were Lasizwe, Pearl Modiadie, Basetsana Kumalo, Denise Zimba, and Lorna Maseko.

K Naomi looked ravishing in a blue and black modern shweshwe dress that complemented her husband’s white and blue outfit.

