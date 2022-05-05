E-edition
Inside Nadia Jaftha and Xavier Haupt’s love story

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Nadia Jaftha and Xavier Haupt

Local influencer Nadia Jaftha and Love Island SA contestant Xavier Haupt have confirmed that they are in love.

The couple took to social media to post their loved-up pictures.

Nadia, a YouTuber and besties with Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi, has always remained private about her relationship status over the past few years. The fashion blogger from Cape Town runs a blog site known as Birdline blog that shares pieces on fashion, travel, beauty, and lifestyle.

Xavier, who is also a rugby player, was rumoured to have tied the knot to fellow Love Island contestant Mischka Najar, but neither of them confirmed nor denied the rumours.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nadia Jaftha (@nadiajaftha)

@nadiajaftha

Reply to @kasiefah I really did 🥺❤️ @zaaaaber 💫

♬ Off My Face – Justin Bieber

@nadiajaftha

❤️

♬ u can hold my hand – judi

