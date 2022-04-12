I was trapped in a dark space, shares ‘SK’ Khoza

Former The Queen actor Sthembiso ‘SK’ Khoza has issued an apology after making headlines last week following the videos of him on social media.

In one of the videos, the actor can be seen behaving violently towards a white man while also uttering profanities. Shot at Zebula Lodge in Mpumalanga, SK can also be heard asking the man if he knows who he is.

He later denied allegations that he was high on drugs, stating that the video does not show the part where he was insulted (by the white man).

On Monday, there were reports that he had gone missing and that his father was searching for him in order to offer help.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the actor issued an apology, stating that he was sorry and was willing to get help for the dark space that he is going through.

“Forgive me for I have sinned and was trapped in a very dark space, to everyone that I was rude and mean to … my deepest apologies,” he wrote.

Also Read: SK Khoza retaliated against racist white man who insulted him

Gogo Maweni speaks out after being dragged into SK Khoza’s troubles

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author