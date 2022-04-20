Healing wished for Lira after severe stroke

The Recording Industry of South Africa has sent their well wishes to musician Lira and her family after learning of her stroke.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO, said: “As RiSA, we were immensely taken aback to learn about Lira’s recent stroke. As a recording artist and performer Lira has enjoyed great support around the world. We cannot debate the contribution that her gift has had and continues to have to the South African music industry. We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to receiving news that she is well and will again be gracing stages.”

Lira’s family had released a statement on Tuesday stating that the musician suffered a stroke during a trip she took to Germany where she was booked to perform. The stroke had affected her speech and ability to communicate.

Her family further added that she is currently receiving medical treatment in South Africa and went on to thank her supporters for their words of encouragement.

Presenter Paul Mtirara of 702’s Soulful Sunday has also reached out via social media stating that a music tribute show in her honour may help activate “supernatural healing”.

