Former ‘Scandal!’ actress Joyce Skefu recovering from mild stroke

Former Scandal! actress Joyce Skefu is recovering after suffering a mild stroke.

Skefu took to social media to share her health condition with followers after a short spell of inactivity. She said she had started therapy sessions to help her recover quick and fully.

“I was quiet because I had a mild stroke [and I] got hospitalised. But God did it again, I am doing therapies and getting better daily,” she wrote.

A mild stroke happens when the blood flow to a part of the brain, spinal cord, or retina temporarily stops. It does not harm the brain cells or cause permanent disability, because the blockage is able to correct itself quickly.

