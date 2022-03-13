Enhle finds love after Coffee

DJ Black Coffee’s estranged wife, Enhle Mlotshwa, is drinking from the lips of Gauteng businessman Peter Sebiloane.

Mlotshwa and Black Coffee separated in 2019 after four years of marriage and their acrimonious divorce is being heard in the Joburg High Court.

Sebiloane is also single, having divorced his wife in 2015.

Mlotshwa and Sebiloane’s dalliance, which was kept hush-hush, came under the spotlight when they were spotted canoodling with each other at the wedding of the businessman’s partner in Soweto over the weekend.

A close friend, who did not want to be named, said the two met last year through a mutual friend and exchanged numbers.

After a few days, they went out on several dates where he treated her like a queen and spoiled her rotten.

Their relationship, said the friend, blossomed into a serious affair and Mlotshwa started frequenting Sebiloane’s house in Joburg north. “They have been to several malls together to eat and when in the malls the smitten Enhle would not take her hands off him.”

Mlotshwa’s other friend confirmed the romance, saying Mlotshwa had even introduced him as the new love of her life at a party held at her mother’s house about three weeks ago.

She also attended Sebiloane’s birthday party in Sandton last month.

“Enhle’s mother was happy to see him because he makes her daughter happy and is very supportive towards her. We are happy for her because this is the man who makes her happy after separating from Black Coffee,” said the mate.

Both Mlotshwa and Sebiloane declined to comment.

