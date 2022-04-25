Donovan Goliath to host The Real Housewives of Durban reunion

Comics Choice nominee Donovan Goliath will be the host of Showmax’s Real Housewives of Durban season two, two-part reunion.

The two-part reunion will air on the May 6 and May 13.

Donovan, who is a well-known comedian, presenter, and MC said he has always been intrigued by the concept of the show.

“I was excited to host the reunion because I really wanted to meet the wives and get to know more about this world from them.”

Let It Rain Films executive producer Sam Kelly said Donovan was the perfect host because he came with the right amount of humour, the right amount of compassion, and the right amount of love for all of the ladies and the storylines on The Real Housewives of Durban.

“Some divides are going to be cemented and some bridges are going to be built, so it’s a great reunion,” shared Kelly.

Season two topped Twitter regularly on Fridays with stars Annie, Jojo, LaConco, Londie, Mabusi, MaKhumalo, Nonku, and Sorisha also trending.

After Nonku’s mother, Queen, faced off with Ayanda Ncwane in the controversial Season one reunion over damages, the Season two reunion has a lot to live up to.

There is definitely no shortage of tensions that need to be resolved from Season two, especially after the ‘Petal’, LaConco’s mystery man, Jojo throwing water at Mabusi, and MaKhumalo being called out for distancing herself from the group.

Also Read: Real Housewives of Durban season two ends dramatically

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author